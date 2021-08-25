Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after purchasing an additional 330,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

