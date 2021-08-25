Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 10,036 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,036 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,352 shares of company stock worth $1,391,784 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

