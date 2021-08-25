Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 24,490 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 459,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of Theravance Biopharma worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 15.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Cowen downgraded Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

TBPH opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.