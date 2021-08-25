Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.43.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

