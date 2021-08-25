Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 25,582 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,582 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of The Andersons worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 925,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

The Andersons stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

