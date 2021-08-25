Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,113 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

EBS opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

