Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 5,629 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Dycom Industries worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of DY opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.