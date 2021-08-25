Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 84,313 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,313 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Visteon worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter worth about $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VC opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.36. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.