Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,523 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

