Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,785 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of KAR Auction Services worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

