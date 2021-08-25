PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,072 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $185.02. 487,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $188.40.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

