Peseta Digital (PTD) Market Cap Hits $490,484.22

Peseta Digital (CURRENCY:PTD) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Peseta Digital coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peseta Digital has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Peseta Digital has a total market cap of $490,484.22 and $91.00 worth of Peseta Digital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peseta Digital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00123720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00156282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,746.24 or 0.99751845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.08 or 0.01032237 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.49 or 0.06579933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peseta Digital

Peseta Digital’s total supply is 144,308,499 coins. Peseta Digital’s official Twitter account is @PesetaDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peseta Digital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peseta Digital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peseta Digital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peseta Digital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peseta Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peseta Digital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.