Peterson Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,305.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.