Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 44,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Fire Group Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 151,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 50,732,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,160,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.