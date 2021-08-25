PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PGT Innovations posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. 214,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,147. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

