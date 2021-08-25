Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

