Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4,915.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $4,915.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

