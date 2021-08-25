Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0263 on Top Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $4,350.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00122713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.15 or 0.00155443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,653.10 or 0.99902412 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.78 or 0.01014223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.21 or 0.06585399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.