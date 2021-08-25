Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Wendy Mayall Buys 5,000 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Wendy Mayall acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £30,850 ($40,305.72).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 624.60 ($8.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 616.40 ($8.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 678.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 24.10 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

