PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0639 on Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $473,775.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00781734 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00100673 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

