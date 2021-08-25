Phore 1-Day Volume Tops $16,451.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.88 million and $16,451.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00321030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,825,470 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

