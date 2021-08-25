Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Phore has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $18,131.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00391590 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,822,608 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

