Photon (PHO) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Photon has a total market cap of $72,907.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Photon has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,811.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,213.67 or 0.06583829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.43 or 0.01324339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00363154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00128931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00644738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00336524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.55 or 0.00335056 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,161,226,327 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.