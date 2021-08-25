Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.29 EPS.

Photronics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,499. Photronics has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,297.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.