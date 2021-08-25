Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $171-179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.290 EPS.

Photronics stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. 8,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,499. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $840.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $245,130. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

