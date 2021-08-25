Phreesia (PHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.70. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,746 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,844. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

