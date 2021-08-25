PIBBLE (PIB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $59,031.00

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $38.11 million and $59,031.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00782699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101676 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

