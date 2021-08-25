Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $27,212.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004673 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 68% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.