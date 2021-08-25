Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.05. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

