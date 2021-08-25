Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.09 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.96 or 0.00516361 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003658 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.24 or 0.01152558 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 455,455,124 coins and its circulating supply is 430,194,688 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.