Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

