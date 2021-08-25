Piper Sandler Weighs in on Duolingo Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

DUOL opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

