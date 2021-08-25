PiplCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. One PiplCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded up 218.2% against the US dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $493,545.76 and $7.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.00778400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00099989 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PIPL is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.