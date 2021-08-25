PiplCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $169.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $330,382.12 and approximately $169.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00778674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00097524 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

