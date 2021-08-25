Pirl (PIRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $81,984.53

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market cap of $81,984.53 and approximately $76.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,420.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.61 or 0.06585177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $643.33 or 0.01328625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00364247 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00130541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.69 or 0.00645768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00335932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00324585 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

