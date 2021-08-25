PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0044 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.46 million and $33.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,962.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.82 or 0.01321043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.86 or 0.00334674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00157765 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002874 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

