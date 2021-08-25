Pizza Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $204,445.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001649 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 107.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00075877 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $676.82 or 0.01379447 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

