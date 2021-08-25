PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Shares Down 1.8%

PJSC Tatneft (OTCMKTS:OAOFY)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.25 and last traded at $40.26. 277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PJSC Tatneft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.05.

Tatneft PJSC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; Petrochemicals; and Banking. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, extracts, and sells crude oil.

