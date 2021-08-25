PKG Token (PKG) Market Capitalization Tops $257,185.38

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $257,185.38 and $1,083.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00124220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.82 or 0.00156349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,512.26 or 1.00034455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.66 or 0.01034444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.24 or 0.06524812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

