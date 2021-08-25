Playcent (PCNT) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. Playcent has a market cap of $3.42 million and $1.08 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100958 BTC.

About Playcent

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Buying and Selling Playcent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

