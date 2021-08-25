PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches Market Cap of $2.61 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $4.42 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.00 or 0.00779171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00100779 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PLF is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

