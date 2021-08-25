Playgroundz Market Cap Hits $183,005.74 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $183,005.74 and $2.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00129055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00157111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,586.15 or 0.99879433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.77 or 0.01033548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.51 or 0.06583464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz's total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz's official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playgroundz's official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

