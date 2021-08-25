Playkey Price Up 46.4% Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $260,219.33 and $45,439.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.71 or 0.00778674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00097524 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.