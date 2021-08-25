Playkey Trading 84.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Playkey has a market cap of $271,212.31 and $63,644.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 84.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.92 or 0.00781189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00100064 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

