PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Insider Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 189,482 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 189,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $4,644,203.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88.

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

PLBY traded up $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 1,953,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. ADW Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in PLBY Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,631,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 148.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after acquiring an additional 499,943 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

