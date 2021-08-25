PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $24.71

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.71, but opened at $26.28. PLDT shares last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.844 dividend. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 5.7% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PLDT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PLDT by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PLDT by 25.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PLDT by 6.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

