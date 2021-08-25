Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of Plexus worth $94,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Plexus by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after acquiring an additional 122,213 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Plexus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 745,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $5,055,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

