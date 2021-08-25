PlutusDeFi (PLT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.11 Million

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. PlutusDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014716 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.84 or 0.00779913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00101138 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

Buying and Selling PlutusDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

