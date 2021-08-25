pNetwork Trading Up 1.4% This Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. pNetwork has a market cap of $37.21 million and $9.33 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pNetwork has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.79 or 0.00781088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00100439 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,385 coins and its circulating supply is 31,867,754 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

