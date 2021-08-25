POA Hits 24-Hour Volume of $199,228.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. POA has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $199,228.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0379 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, POA has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,961,690 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
